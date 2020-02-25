A former business specialist in state government will lead HospitalityMaine’s workforce development effort.

Gwen Perry has been appointed the trade group’s education and workforce development director. HospitalityMaine represents restaurants, hotels and other lodging establishments in the state.

Perry used to work for the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and has worked in restaurants in Portland and in California, according to a news release from the association.

In her new role, Perry will lead continuing education for HospitalityMaine members and expand its workforce plans. The association in 2018 launched an apprenticeship to encourage Maine students to develop professional kitchen skills.

Perry will also make connections with Maine’s Department of Corrections to develop new hospitality employees.

