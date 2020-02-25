HARPSWELL – Frederick A. Rusczek, 68, died in Harpswell, Maine, on Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family and dogs. Fred had lived with pancreatic cancer for a short time and maintained his optimistic spirit in the face of a terrible situation.

Fred grew up in Wallingford, Connecticut, the son of the late Joseph Rusczek and Ann Rusczek and brother of Francis Rusczek, Linda Rusczek, and Robert Rusczek. Fred lived a full life from an early age: catching snapping turtles in strawberry fields, fishing in the “Res,” working on farms, baking apple pies, and making mischief with his childhood Irish Setter, Rex. He attended Colorado State University, where he met his wife, Margaret Rusczek, and earned a BS in Environmental Science. He received a masters in public health at the University of Minnesota. Fred and Margie settled in Manchester, New Hampshire, where Fred built their first house and they started their family. He led the Manchester Health Department as its director, garnering numerous accolades for his innovative approaches and tireless work to improve the public health of Manchester’s citizens. After his first retirement, Fred served as Executive Director of Child Health Services in Manchester. He also taught MPH classes at the University of New Hampshire. Fred was immensely proud and supportive of his family. He always encouraged Margie, especially in her return to college and her career as a teacher. Fred gave his children, Julie Rusczek and Andrew Rusczek, an idyllic childhood, which included maintaining a backyard skating pond, teaching them to sail, and creating elaborate pirate treasure hunts during their camping vacations at Hermit Island in Maine.

Fred spent his time during retirement at home in Harpswell, Maine, pursuing his passions: spending time with his wife, children, and four grandchildren, boating, fishing, bird hunting, landscaping with his John Deere tractor, enjoying sunsets over Casco Bay with friends, and plugging away on numerous projects. Fred was constantly moving, learning, tinkering, and working. He was not one to sit still, and if he was sitting still, it was typically so that he could research something like how to build a barn as a one-man construction crew. To his final day, he advised his family on how to finish his works in progress.

Fred is survived by his wife Margie, his children, Julie (Nat White and grandkids Jasper and Greta) and Andrew (Naomi Krakow and grandkids Talia and Silas), his siblings Francis Rusczek (Joan), Linda Rusczek, and Robert Rusczek (Cindy), nieces and nephews, friends, his Llewellin Setters, Casco and Baxter, and his Maine Coon cats, Tucker and Abby. Fred’s life will be celebrated during the summer on the shoreline overlooking Casco Bay; details will be shared with family and friends once plans are finalized. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net.

One of Fred’s favorite pearls of wisdom for his children was “Find time to sit under a tree.”

In honor of Fred, please find time to sit under a tree and contemplate the precious time we have in life.

