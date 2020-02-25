YARMOUTH — Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors is offering a free workshop entitled “Stay Positive as You Age” at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, at the First Parish Church, 116 Main St. Join licensed social worker Ingrid Plunkett as she shares tips on building resiliency and overall mental well-being. The event begins with a light lunch and the program starts at noon. Call 846-3773 for more information.

