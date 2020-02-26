AUBURN – Frances “Pinky” Trumble, 95, died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Clover Health Care in Auburn. Pinky was born on April 7, 1924, to George and Agnes (Berry) Kimball in Bridgton.

Pinky graduated from Bridgton High School in 1942. She married her husband, Leamon Trumble, on Jan. 10, 1946. Pinky worked at Schiavi’s Market, Swanson’s store, and in the kitchen at Bridgton Hospital.

Pinky was an active Girl Scout leader. She was a member of the Bridgton Methodist Church and its women’s group. She loved to knit, crochet, and quilt. She was a member of Vi’s Quilters.

Pinky is survived by her daughter, Carol, and her husband, Ralph Day of Lisbon Falls; her son, Michael and his wife, Elaine Trumble, of Standish; her granddaughter, Michele, and her husband, Stan Grooms, of Greensboro, N.C.; her grandson, Eric and his wife, Arielle, of Seattle, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Pinky was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Leamon; her daughter, Joyce Trumble; and siblings, Robert, Wilbur, and Lois Kimball.

A graveside service will be held on May 8, 2020, at Forest Hills Annex Cemetery in Bridgton at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to

Harvest Hills Animal Shelter

1389 Bridgton Road

Fryeburg, ME 04037

