BIDDEFORD – Mr. Raoul Lachance, 94, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, surrounded by family.

Raoul Lachance was born on July 13, 1925, to Ludger Lachance and Yvonne Dubec of Biddeford.

He attended Biddeford High School before joining the Navy rising to the rank of chief petty officer and remained a Navy Reserve for 40 years. Raoul worked at the Pepperell Mills in Biddeford, Haverty Buick in Portland, Phillippe’s Restaurant in Biddeford, Saco Tanning of Saco before retiring from Pratt and Whitney.

Raoul loved fishing, hunting, camping. He enjoyed summers camping in Naples for seventeen years before retiring.

He was predeceased by two spouses; Muriel Duguay and Carolyn McLellan and by siblings, Paula, Louis, and Lorraine.

Raoul is survived by his son, Norman Lachance and wife, Diane, of Saco; a daughter, Dorothy Newton and husband, Donald, of North Berwick; a stepson, Stephen Tinkham of North Dakota; grandchildren, Jesse, Scott, Shawn, Kayla, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Mathew, Kloe, Jackson, Anakin; and with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Chapel, 178 Elm St., Biddeford. A military honors burial will take place in the spring at Southern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous