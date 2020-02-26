DURHAM, N.H. — The University of Maine won its seventh straight women’s basketball game Wednesday, topping New Hampshire, 71-62.

The Black Bears conclude the regular season against the University of Maryland Baltimore County at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dor Saar had 21 points, five assists and five steals for Maine (15-14, 11-4 AE), which shot 12 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Ashley Storey led UNH (10-17, 7-8) with 23 points. Amanda Torres chipped in with 11 points.

(6) UCONN 105, CINCINNATI 58: Megan Walker scored 25 points, freshman Anna Makurat added 20, and the visiting Huskies (24-3, 14-0) dominated the Bearcats (18-9, 9-5) in a matchup of the American Athletic Conference’s top two teams in every way.

The Huskies have already clinched their seventh AAC regular-season title.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NEW HAMPSHIRE 77, MAINE 70: The Black Bears (7-21, 3-11 AE) tied the game at 66 with 4:12 remaining, but were outscored 11-4 the rest of the game, falling to the Wildcats (14-13, 7-7) at Bangor.

Maine’s Nedeljko Prijovic led all scorers with 18 points and also had nine rebounds. Sergio El Darwich chipped in with 15 points, five assists and five rebounds. Veljko Radakovic added 11 points off the bench.

Chris Lester led UNH with 16 points. Marque Maltsby and Jayden Martinez each scored 15 points and Nick Guadarrama had 11 points.

(12) VILLANOVA 71, ST. JOHN’S 60: Saddiq Bey scored 23 points and Justin Moore added 21 to lead the Wildcats (22-6, 11-4 Big East) over the visiting Red Storm (14-14, 3-12).

The Wildcats had trouble shaking St. John’s until late on a night the program honored former star Kyle Lowry. Lowry, a five-time All-Star guard for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, played two seasons for the Wildcats and was one of the early pieces that helped build Coach Jay Wright’s program into a national power.

(16) PENN STATE 65, RUTGERS 64: Myles Dread hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to lift the host Nittany Lions (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten) over the Scarlet Knights (18-11, 9-9) after blowing a 21-point lead.

Trailing 40-19 late in the first half, the Scarlet Knights tied the game at 62 with 1:32 left in the game on Geo Baker’s layup. His jumper gave Rutgers a two-point lead with 42 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Dread hit his 3-pointer.

FOOTBALL

PENN STATE: Coach James Franklin is guaranteed at least $38.2 million over the length of a new six-year contract that runs through 2025.

Franklin is 56-23 in six seasons at Penn State, including 34-18 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions have gone 11-2 with a New Year’s Six Bowl victory in three of the last four seasons.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BABSON 12, BATES 11: Owen Allen’s goal with 1:05 left in overtime gave the Beavers (2-0) a win over the Bobcats (0-2) at Lewiston.

Allen and Mason O’Hanlon each had three goals for Babson. Chi Chi Price and Matthew MacCune added two goals a piece. Goaltender Christopher Aranalde made 12 saves.

Bates’ Jack Scribner scored four goals. Curtis Knapton and Otis Klingbeil each scored twice. Rob Strain was in goal, recording 15 saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous