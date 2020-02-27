I was a pediatric nurse practitioner for 40 years. My goal was to protect the health and safety of the families that came to me for health care.

Vaccines were one of the most effective tools that I had to achieve this. In the past, many children died from diseases that are now rarely seen because of vaccines.

These diseases are not gone – they are controlled through the use of vaccines.

Please vote “no” on 1.

Lynne Zimmerman, R.N., PNP

Portland

