SACO – Sylvia Buzzell Andrews Butt, 79, of Camp Ellis, Saco, Maine, suddenly departed her beachside residence for the heavenly shores on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1940, the daughter of Edward Wiley and Gladys Stinson Buzzell. She attended and graduated from Fryeburg Academy with the class of 1958, went on to study cosmetology and ran a beauty shop from her home in West Fryeburg until settling down at Frog Alley with her first husband, Roy. Together they had two boys, John and David, and it was here that she first discovered a passion for home improvement.

She loved to travel, enjoyed the art of painting and had a fondness of horses, having owned many in her lifetime. Sylvia and her favorite horse, a palomino named “Dutchess”, could be seen riding through the fields of Fryeburg.

Sylvia and her boys later moved from Fryeburg and settled at the coast in the fishing village of Camp Ellis. Here they enjoyed the seaside life of fishing, swimming and boating. Sylvia went back to school and earned a degree from the University of Southern Maine where she met and later married a Naval Shipyard Electrician, Gary Butt. She opened and ran the Gray Gull gift shop in Camp Ellis during the summer tourist season and was a substitute teacher in the local school district. Gary and Sylvia loved to travel and were given the opportunity to live and experience all four corners of the United States bringing them to San Diego, California; Silverdale, Washington; Port Charlotte, Florida, and eventually back home to Saco, Maine.

Sylvia was a strong, capable woman who didn’t back down from a challenge.

Whether it was refurbishing an old farmhouse, learning how to play the bagpipes or talking politics, she took the bull by the horns. She loved a party, big or small and visiting with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gary, in 2016. She is survived by her two sons, John Andrews and David Andrews and his wife, Jean, of Fryeburg, Maine; a brother, Edward C. Buzzell of West Fryeburg; and three granddaughters, Anastasia Andrews, Allie Andrews and Lydia Andrews; one grandson, Ellis Andrews, one great-granddaughter, Iris Levasseur and her three beloved cats.

At her request, services will be private.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Sylvia’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made to an animal shelter of your choice.

