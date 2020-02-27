WINDHAM — Interim Town Manager Barry Tibbetts took over from Interim Town Manager Don Gerrish in December and has spent the last few months getting to know the town. He worked as the town manager of Kennebunk for 19 years and has 25 years of municipal experience. He recently sat down with the Lakes Region Weekly to talk about his time in Windham.

What have you focused on during your first two months on the job?

I’ve really focused on trying to understand what the town’s goals and objectives are going forward, and then get to know the staff as to what’s functioning and the flow of how their teams operate. Windham’s done some really great studies on different things, but they haven’t oftentimes been able to get across the finish line, so what I’ve tried to do is go back and look at those items where we can move them along to the finish line. Pick up wherever we’re at, figure it out and see what we need to do to take that step forward.

What are your plans for the upcoming fiscal budget?

(Windham’s) budget is done a little differently than I’ve always seen it done. We’re (myself and F-inance director Sue Rossignol) going to restructure (it this year). We’re just trying to simplify it more and break it into two very distinct components, one for operational, one for capital. We’re going to pull the TIF funding and put it into its own silo outside the budget, where it should be, so it becomes a little more distinct with more defined parameters. I’m building that budget to present on March 10. It’s about trying to make the budget more transparent, more efficient and easier to understand.

As interim town manager, how do you best prepare the town for a permanent manager?

It’s really about setting up the process for what the next steps are. Let’s get it organized. It’s really about getting it organized and getting the structure there so that you can move forward.

How has it been working with the Town Council?

I try to talk with the councilors as much as possible. I think that’s really important. I think the council’s really very cohesive. They’re really working well together. They’re focused on trying to make improvements and push things forward.

Right now, your contract with the town lasts through June 30. Do you plan to stay on for longer?

They’re going to have a discussion on my contract. I think there’s a lot of stuff I could do for Windham. There are a number of things that they’re going to tackle that I’ve got a lot of experience with. We’re working through it.

Overall, how has it been working in Windham?

I’ve met some really nice people. They’ve got some really great staff. I’ve had some nice interactions with the public. I think the receptivity has been very good, and I’ve enjoyed working with the staff, the council and the residents.

