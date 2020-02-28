Free tax prep help

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is now open and offering free tax preparation assistance for low- and moderate-income Mainers. Knowledgeable and fully trained tax prep volunteers are available to help on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St. (behind Renys). Please call 647-3116 to schedule an appointment. The same tax prep services are also available on different days in Fryeburg (935-2731), South Paris (333-6448) and Windham (518-8579). All sites will close on or before the filing deadline of April 15.

Get out

Join the folks at Loon Echo Land Trust for a leisurely one-hour walk in Pondicherry Park on Monday, March 2, starting at 12:30 p.m. The goal is to encourage people to get outside and enjoy nature in the winter. The route will be decided according the interests and abilities of those who show up on the day. Loon Echo plans to hold these walks on the first Monday of the month all year round and all are welcome to participate. To learn more, go to lelt.org or call 647-4352.

Socrates Cafe

The Socrates Cafe ideas exchange group will meet at 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Bridgton Community Center. Therese Johnson will moderate the discussion on “Can we have productive, respectful discussion in a polarized environment?” Light refreshments provided. For more information call Joanne at 583-6957.

Blood drive

An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the Masonic Hall on Harrison Road (Route 117). March is Red Cross Month and everyone is encouraged to roll up their sleeves and donate some blood, especially Type O, to ensure an adequate supply of blood is available this spring. For more information and to make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

DAR workshop

A genealogy workshop sponsored by the Maine State Organization of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 7 at the Bridgton Community Center. The workshop will concentrate on tracing family lines back to those who served during the American Revolution. The DAR is hoping to establish a chapter in Bridgton that would meet on Saturdays. Those interested should call 925-1076 for more information.

Class of 1965

The Bridgton High School Class of 1965 will hold its 55th class reunion Sept. 19 at Gary’s Olde Town Tavern in Naples. Be sure to mark the date on your calendar and come along to reconnect with old friends, share memories and have a good time. For more details contact Ross Graham at co[email protected] or Carlene Allen Fickett at [email protected]

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: