BOSTON — Ida Kuoppala scored at 15:21 of the second overtime and goaltender Carly Jackson made 57 saves to lift Maine to a 3-2 win over Boston University on Friday night and a 1-0 lead in its best-of-three Hockey East quarterfinal series.

The teams meet again Saturday at 3 p.m. in Boston. The if-necessary Game 3 is for 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Black Bears (13-14-8) took a 1-0 lead when Vendula Pribylova scored 3:47 into the game before and Ali Beltz added a goal 1:20 into the second for a 2-0 lead.

The Terriers (24-7-4) got two goals from Nara Elia to pull even, the tying goal with 3:08 remaining in regulation.

Corinne Schroder made 37 saves for BU.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(23) PRINCETON 81, BROWN 39: Bella Alarie had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks and No. 23 Princeton (23-1, 11-0 Ivy) beat Brown (8-16, 2-9) for its 19th straight victory.

The No. 1 scoring defense in the country held Brown to four made field goals in the first half, building a 37-12 lead. The Bears didn’t made a field goal in the second quarter until Myla Cox beat the halftime buzzer. Julia Cunningham added 14 points and Carlie Littlefield 13 for Princeton. The Tigers outrebounded Brown 44-30 and forced 28 turnovers.

The starters for Brown combined for 11 points on 3-of-19 shooting.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) DAYTON 82, DAVIDSON 67: Obi Toppin demonstrated his assortment of dunks while scoring 23 points with near-perfect shooting, and Dayton (27-2, 16-0) clinched the Atlantic 10 title, beating Davidson (15-13, 9-7) for its 18th straight victory.

Toppin went 10 of 11 from the field and had 12 rebounds.

SOFTBALL

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 6, MAINE 0: Madison Koger was 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs as the Buccaneers (5-7) blanked the Black Bears (1-3) in the opening game of the College of Charleston tournament at Charleston, South Carolina.

Hailey Perry had a pair of singles to lead the offense for Maine.

BASEBALL

LOUISIANA TECH 5, MAINE 1: Jorge Corono hit an RBI triple, Philip Matulia had a two-run double, and Jonathan Fincher pitched seven strong innings giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out 10 as the Bulldogs (6-3) erased a 1-0 deficit with five unanswered to handle the Black Bears (0-6) in Ruston, Louisiana.

Connor Goodman hit an RBI single in the second inning for Maine. Nicholas Sinacola gave up four runs and five hits, walking one and striking out eight over six innings pitched.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 9, HUSSON 7: Logan Champlin scored three goals while Maddie Beaulieu and Josie Ring added two goals each as the Monks used a 6-1 second-half run to power past the Eagles (0-1) in a season-opening, non-conference game in Standish.

Liz Callahan and Molly Barr also scored. Madelyn Nelson made six saves.

Maddie Olsen had with three goals and an assist for Husson. Sophia Gomez had two goals.

FOOTBALL

NCAA: Players ejected from games for targeting will be allowed to remain in the bench area and replay reviews will be limited to two minutes if proposals by the NCAA football rules committee are passed. The committee wrapped up several days of meetings in Indianapolis on Friday by issuing its recommendations.

In an effort to crack down on pregame dust-ups between teams, the committee also recommended officials be on the field 90 minutes before a game begins – instead of the current 60 minutes.

NCAA coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said there was a “robust” discussion about what he called the growing trend of defensive players flopping or seemingly faking injuries as a way to slow down offenses trying to run plays quickly. For now, rulemakers will appeal to coaches to clean up an issue that is difficult to legislate away.

Proposals must be approved by the NCAA playing rules oversight panel, which is scheduled to discuss changes April 16. New rules would go into effect for the upcoming season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous