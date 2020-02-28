WHAT: Class A girls’ basketball state final
WHEN: 1:05 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
KEY PLAYERS
Marshwood: Casey Perry, senior forward (9 ppg, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals), Angelina Bisson, senior guard (14 ppg, 2 assists, 2 steals), Kayla Goodwin, senior forward (9 ppg, 8 rebounds, 2 steals), Lexi McGee, junior forward (9 ppg), Rori Coomey, junior guard (5 rebounds, 3 steals).
Hampden Academy: Alydia Brillant, senior forward (10 ppg, 7 rebounds), Megan Deans, junior center (9 ppg, 8 rebounds, 2.0 steals), Amelia McLaughlin, senior guard (8 ppg, 4 rebounds, 1.75 steals), Emma Haskell, sophomore guard (7 ppg), Bella McLaughlin, freshman guard (6 ppg, 2 assists).
OUTLOOK: This is an intriguing matchup. Neither team goes deep into its bench, though Haskell has been a spark for the Broncos. Both are exceptional defensive teams, Hampden allowing just 33 points per game, and Marshwood just 38. Their point differentials are the same, at plus-15. “Defense is the hallmark of this group,” said Hampden Coach Nick Winchester. “If we keep teams in the 30s, that gives us an opportunity to win with 40.” … Marshwood would like to push the tempo. The Hawks are at their best when they can turn defense into transition points, but they also have a strong inside-outside game, especially when Bisson and Goodwin are hitting 3s. … The Broncos will run when the opportunity presents itself, but they’re more than willing to play a half-court game, with Deans in the middle. Marshwood guards Bisson and Coomey start the defense with tight man-to-man coverage on the opponent’s top threats. … Perry has been a force for Marshwood in the playoffs, a spark on defense and a strong inside threat. … Each team is looking to snap a long championship drought. Hampden, the runner-up to Greely in 2018 and 2019, hasn’t won a state title since 1976. Marshwood’s only title came in 1995, in Class B. “The kids just have to go out and perform,” said Marshwood Coach Steve Freeman.
