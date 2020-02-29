AUGUSTA — Thirty people were left homeless and five were injured after a fire broke out Saturday morning at a city apartment building, destroying the structure and drawing crews from across the region.

Firefighters were responding to a blaze early Saturday morning reported at a 12-unit apartment building on Malta Street.

Augusta Fire Chief Roger Audette said the 12-unit building at 36 Malta St. housed about 30 people and was “lightweight constructed,” meaning that it burned quickly. Emergency dispatch reports came in around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Initial responders immediately began rescuing tenants, using ladders to gain access to the second and third floor. Audette said five people were injured, with three being taken to the hospital.

He said one person jumped from a window to escape the fire.

“(Crews) spent the bulk of their initial arrival here making sure that everybody was out,” Audette said. “Because of that, the fire got extremely big because they were rescuing people.”

Shortly after 8 a.m., it appeared that firefighters had put out the flames, though the building’s roof had collapsed. Around 9 p.m., firefighters on a ladder truck were peeling back charred parts of the building to gain better access to the top of the building.

Bob Ferreira, who lived on the building’s second floor, said his wife burst into the bedroom while he was sleeping and alerted him to the fire after she heard the alarm. He said he and his wife were able to get their baby and their 4-year-old child out safely.

“When I opened the door to the hallway, it was black (with smoke),” Ferreira said. “I could not see, even down the stairs.”

Ferreira said he went back into the apartment after everyone was safe to retrieve jackets and a computer that had a number of family photos on it.

Audette said it was too early to tell what sparked the blaze, but the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

City Councilor Kevin Judkins, who was on scene, said the city and the Red Cross were working to get whatever aid was needed to those who were affected by the fire.

“The folks that need shelter will have rooms at the Comfort Inn,” Judkins said. “There will be a rundown with each individual for which resources they need.”

Crews arriving on scene reported heavy fire throughout the apartment building as firefighters worked to rescue civilians. A second alarm for the fire came around 7:40 a.m., drawing crews from neighboring Winthrop, Togus, Chelsea, Vassalboro, Manchester, Hallowell and Gardiner as well.

Audette said some residents reported that their pets were missing as a result of the fire.

This story will be updated.

