The “Reject Big Pharma” campaign promoted by anti-vaccine vigilantes is, as Gov. Mills has rightly called out, a manipulative deflection designed to activate perceived voter fears of corporations trampling our parental rights.
The overall campaign is not only inaccurate, but also insulting, as I don’t at all share the feelings of victimization it presumes. I could probably forgive the spin factor if it didn’t simultaneously reflect both a total dismissal of what it means to be a member of a community and a few hundred years of public health policy.
A “yes” vote on Question 1 means deliberately exposing your children – and the children of others – to infectious diseases that can kill or seriously harm them, although the remedies to these threats are readily available. Please change the wording of your signs to “Reject Science.”
William Stahl
South Portland
