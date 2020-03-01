Our final regular season polls for boys’ and girls’ basketball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Feb. 29 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The polls include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based on my opinion.
Boys’ basketball
1) South Portland
2) Deering
3) Greely
4) Falmouth
5) Waynflete
6) Freeport
Girls’ basketball
1) South Portland
2) Portland
3) Greely
4) Yarmouth
5) Freeport
6) Scarborough
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Im wins Honda Classic for first PGA win
-
Maine Mariners
Mariners fall short against ECHL’s top team, 6-4
-
Sports
Bowman beats Busch brothers for 2nd career Cup Series win
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Flyers top Rangers for 6th straight win
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ hockey: Resurgent Capers headed to Class B South final