Our final regular season polls for boys’ and girls’ basketball. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Feb. 29 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The polls include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based on my opinion.

Boys’ basketball

1) South Portland

2) Deering

3) Greely

4) Falmouth

5) Waynflete

6) Freeport

Girls’ basketball

1) South Portland

2) Portland

3) Greely

4) Yarmouth

5) Freeport

6) Scarborough

