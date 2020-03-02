North Yarmouth Academy senior Te’Andre King, center, was named a winner of the Bob Butler Award at Monday night’s Western Maine Conference awards banquet at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland. The award is given to the player(s) who best exemplifies good citizenship, sportsmanship, leadership, dedication and overall court performance and is named for the former York High School athletic director, teacher, coach and Heal Points statistician. King, the Panthers’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder, shared the boys’ honor with Will MacDonald of York. King joins Tim DeLuca (2005) as NYA’s only Butler Award winners. Franny Ramsdell, of Class B state champion Wells, was the girls’ Butler Award winner, beating out Freeport’s Caroline Smith.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: