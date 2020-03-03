Steve “Bubba” Davis of Harpswell has announced plans to run as a Republican for Maine House District 51, which includes East Brunswick, Harpswell and West Bath.

The seat is held by Democrat Joyce “Jay” McCreight, who has announced her plans to run for reelection last month.

Davis, who retired from Bath Iron Works in 2018 after 37 years, is a commercial lobsterman and youth athletic coach.

“I enjoy a lot of different things,” Davis said in a news release announcing his campaign. “Lobstering is a very important industry in our community and I think we need someone who understands the fishery, the whole industry, and our local fishermen, on the Marine Resources Committee. Too many people serve on there that have never hauled a trap in their life, and we wonder why fishermen don’t seem to get ahead. I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I’ve made a lot of good friends on the water who can help me out, who the Legislature needs to hear from regularly.”

Davis said that while Marine Resources is his top priority, he also believes in career and technical education.

“We need pipe fitters, welders, plumbers, electricians, people who can raise a family and work at BIW or start their own small business,” he said. “Yes, we need young families to move to the area and plant roots, but we also need to keep what we have, and show our youth that there are opportunities right here in East Brunswick, Harpswell, and West Bath that kids can take advantage of, and strengthen our communities for years to come.”

Davis also enjoys the outdoors and believes Maine’s sporting tradition is critical to the state’s future.

“I love to hunt, fish, spend time upta camp with the family, skiing, snowmobiling and kayaking,” he said. “We have a great state to do those things in, and I think we as a state need to do all we can to promote that active, outdoor lifestyle, and pass those traditions on down to our kids and grandkids. As a legislator, I will listen to and work with sportsmen and women to do just that.”

