WATERVILLE — John Dalton, president of the 48-bed Northern Light Inland Hospital for the past 14 years, announced he plans to retire Friday.

Dalton is vice president of Northern Light Health, a statewide, integrated health delivery system, and has led the 105-bed center, Northern Light Continuing Care, Lakewood, next to the hospital on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

During his tenure, Dalton has overseen a hospital that received national recognition for quality and safety, including earning straight As in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, the Leapfrog Top Rural Hospital award for two years and Lakewood’s 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“I’m proud of the people that I’ve worked with,” Dalton said Tuesday in a phone interview. “We’ve preached and preached and preached, treating every patient with respect, as though they’re someone you love, and our staff do that every day.”

Saying that “health care is no fun as a business,” Dalton said he is proud of the fact that the staff received the safety and quality accolades.

“They’re a very resilient group of people who get it,” he said. “They truly do get it and we have a great team of leaders and we’re part of a system, Northern Light Health, that really has its priorities right. I passionately believe that.”

Michelle Hood, president and chief executive officer of Northern Light Health, praised Dalton on Tuesday in a news release.

“We will miss John’s thoughtful and enthusiastic leadership in our organization, as well as his witty nature and common-sense approach to complex matters,” Hood said. “But we know he and his wife, Jackie, are eager to spend more time with their grandchildren and travel more across the globe.”

Terri Vieira, president of both Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield and Northern Light C.A. Dean Hospital in Greenville, will assume the presidency at Inland, according to the release.

Marie Vienneau, president of Northern Light Mayo Hospital, in Dover-Foxcroft, will replace Vieira as president of C.A. Dean.

Vieira, who has been at Northern Light Health for more than 19 years, said she is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for both hospitals she will be leading.

“Rural health care delivery is rapidly changing – for the better,” Vieira said in the release. “I am fortunate to be working for a health care system that is passionate about ensuring access to critical health care services remaining close to home for all Maine communities.”

Before coming to Northern Light Health, Vieira worked in several hospitals in New England, including Newton-Wellesley and Somerville hospitals in Massachusetts, and Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

A Maine native, Vienneau began her career as an operating room nurse at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. She served 23 years in executive roles at Millinocket Regional Hospital, including 11 years as chief executive officer and chief nursing officer. She has served as president and chief executive officer at Mayo since 2014.

“C.A. Dean and Mayo have much in common, being critical access hospitals serving patients in rural Piscataquis County, and we already work collaboratively together on some shared services including OB/GYN and podiatry,” Vienneau said in the release.

Dalton and his wife have for years been heavily involved in Waterville area efforts and he said they will continue to live in the community.

Dalton said in the phone interview that he looks forward to volunteering at a different level than he has in the past, serving on boards of directors including Waterville Creates!, Kennebec Valley Community College and Central Maine Growth Council.

