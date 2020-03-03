My husband has walked our dogs in Baxter Woods, often on a daily basis, since we moved here more than 15 years ago. I sometimes join him, and it’s how we met folks who’ve become close friends. It’s a real community.

For the past several years, the Portland Parks Commission has attempted to force dogs on leash in Baxter Woods. A few meetings have been called, supposedly in an effort to have a fair hearing on the issue.

One such meeting was held in the chapel at the Evergreen Cemetery a few years ago. Several hundred folks showed up, the vast majority of whom were opposed to leashing dogs.

Another meeting was held more recently. Again, large numbers showed up; speakers opposed the ordinance 23-2. The Friends of Baxter Woods have collected over 400 signatures in favor of keeping dogs leash free.

Despite the strong opposition to the leash law, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Facilities has persevered. A subcommittee of the City Council last Wednesday approved a measure to force dogs on leash except during the very early morning and evening hours, hardly a fair compromise

Democracy is defined as “government by the people, especially rule of the majority.” It’s pretty disheartening, but not surprising, to see an elected group of people ignore the desires of those they supposedly serve.

Barbara Doughty

Portland

