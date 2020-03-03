Why is it that whenever someone gets hit by a train (re: “Man killed by train was walking to pharmacy, relative says,” Feb. 21), the reporter never mentions that the individual involved was trespassing?

Railroad rights of way are private property and people should not be on or alongside the tracks at any time. Making more people aware of this may help prevent future unfortunate incidents like this.

Mike Pedersen

North Berwick

