BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team will host an NCAA Division III First/Second Round Regional at Morrell Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday.

The regional will begin on Friday evening with a first round game between New York University (20-5) and Emmanuel (21-7) at 5 p.m., followed by Bowdoin (25-2) and Brooklyn (21-6) at 7 p.m.

Friday’s winners will meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Here is a capsule look at the four teams competing this weekend.

Bowdoin Polar Bears (25-2)

The second-ranked (WBCA) Bowdoin College women’s basketball team enters the NCAA Tournament after winning its ninth NESCAC Championship last weekend over top-ranked Tufts University.

The Polar Bears are making their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance, the most of any NESCAC school, and are looking to return to the “Sweet Sixteen” for the 14th time. Bowdoin has reached the “Final Four” on three occasions and has finished as national runners-up in each of the last two years.

Key players/notes — Senior Maddie Hasson (16.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg) spearheads the Polar Bears and was named a Jostens Trophy Finalist and First Team All-NESCAC this week…point guard Sam Roy, who led the conference in assists (142) was also named a First Team All-NESCAC selection… sophomore Sela Kay enjoyed a breakout campaign, averaging 12.3 points and ranking 8th in the nation in 3-point percentage (44.8)… as a team Bowdoin ranks in the top-five nationally in scoring margin (+24.4), rebound margin (+13.8) and three-point percentage (37.0)… the winningest coach in program history, 2019 WBCA Division III Coach of the Year Adrienne Shibles owns a 279-68 (.804) record at Bowdoin with an 85-7 (.923) mark over the last three seasons.

Brooklyn College Bulldogs (21-6)

This is the second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three years for the Brooklyn Bulldogs, who fell to Cabrini University, 65-52, in the First Round in 2018, which was the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Brooklyn ran the table in CUNYAC play, finishing the regular season with a 14-0 conference record.

Key players/notes — Junior Forward, Chanel Jemmott was named CUNYAC Player of the Year and was also named the CUNYAC Championship game MVP for the second time in her career… Junior guard, Taylor George was also named a First Team CUNYAC All-Star… Freshman guard Ericka James, ranks 15th nationally in three-point shooting percentage at 42.3% (63-149)… Head Coach Alex Lang was named CUNYAC Coach of the Year for the sixth time in his career. Since taking the helm 18 seasons ago, Lang has coached the Bulldogs to a 299-198 record.

New York University Violets (20-5)

NYU is in the NCAA Division III Tournament for the 20th time, the first since 2016. The Violets’ overall record in the tournament is 30-21.

NYU won the 1997 National Championship, defeating Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 72-70, in the Final.

NYU has faced its first-round opponent, Emmanuel College, three times and leads the all-time series 2-1. These two teams met in the Elite Eight of the 2001 NCAA Tournament, with the Saints pulling out a 74-70 overtime victory (NYU Head Coach Meg Barber played in that game).

Key players/notes — NYU junior guard Janean Cuffee scored the 1,000th point of her career in NYU’s final game of the regular season, a 91-73 win at Brandeis on February 29. She is the 17th NYU player to score 1,000 points… Senior point guard Amy Barrett, who leads the nation in assists per game (7.5) has a career total of 420. She is only nine behind NYU’s all-time leader, Kaitlyn Read (429). Her 187 assists this season is a program record…NYU also has another national leader in freshman guard Brooklyn Shelton. She currently tops NCAA Division III with a .992 (71-77) free throw percentage.

Emmanuel College Saints (21-7)

Emmanuel captured the program’s 17th GNAC championship, topping Saint Joseph’s (ME), 67-50, in the title game for the second straight season.

The Saints rank first in the GNAC in field goals made (776) and field goal percentage (40.8%) and second in the GNAC in scoring, averaging 70.6 points per game.

Key players/notes — Senior guard Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda leads the country with 22 double-doubles on the year. She ranks fourth in the GNAC in scoring (19.3 ppg), third in rebounding (12.0 rpg) and field goal percentage (48.4%)… in his 43rd season coaching Andy Yosinoff collected his 850th career victory to become just the 12th NCAA women’s basketball coach to reach the milestone. He’s one of six active WBB coaches with 850 wins and the first D-III women’s coach to hit the mark… Emmanuel is no stranger to the NCAA tournament making its 20th appearance in the field and the program’s second straight trip…the Saints have made the Sweet 16 three times (’01, ’07, ’12), the Elite 8 twice (’01 & ’12) and the Final Four in ’01.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for seniors (65+) and students. Bowdoin students are free with identification. Tickets will be sold at the door both days, beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

