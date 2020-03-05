Portland-based folk singer-songwriter Jenny Van West released the album “Happiness to Burn” in 2018. One of the most poignant and uplifting tracks on it is the ballad “Never Alone” with the lines “We gotta have faith, gotta take heart, gotta stick together when life falls apart/Gotta hang tough and we gotta let go/Cause even when the road is rough, we’re never alone.”

This week, Van West shared a brand new video for it featuring footage shot in Portland’s Old Port and scenic spots in South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, including Two Lights State Park.

Van West plays host, and performer, monthly at the Women’s Second Sunday Showcase at Blue on 650A Congress St. in Portland, with the next one happening this Sunday at 7 p.m.

