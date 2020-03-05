During the month of March, the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk will exhibit “Untitled: The Kennebunk High School Art Show,” an annual student art show, now in its fifth year.

“The show provides a scope of visual artworks across a broad range of media and subject matter, highlighting some of the most dynamic examples of visual art currently happening in our community at the high school level,” said Cynthia Walker, executive director of the Brick Store Museum.

The show runs through March 22 and features artwork from every Kennebunk High School visual arts student in grades 9 through 12.

“All across America, the month of March is celebrated as Youth Art Month,” Walker said. “A month promoting art and art education throughout our schools and communities at large.”

During the show’s run at the Brick Store Museum, all RSU 21 students will be admitted to the museum for free.

“Thousands of American schools participate in observing Youth Art Month,” Walker said, “often with the involvement of local art museums and civic organizations.”

The Brick Store Museum is located at 117 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org or call 207-985-4802.

Museum galleries and research archives are open to the public year-round: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Museum admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $20 for families. Saturdays are half price for families.

