I have a somewhat contrarian view about the usefulness of masks to prevent coronavirus infection. After being immunosuppressed by diabetes and a heart transplant, I have developed the following approach:
• Wash your hands frequently and compulsively!
• Wear a mask when you go out but know it will not protect you from airborne viruses and germs!
• Expect the mask to only prevent you from habitually touching your own face.
• Practice social distancing – at all times.
• Pinch yourself hard every time you touch your face, all day long!
• Practice what I have dubbed “Kung Flu”– do everything possible with your fifth finger, back of your wrist, elbow, shoulder, butt, knees and feet – over and over! Use both wrists to open round doorknobs.
• Stay home and isolate yourself on the least suspicion that you are getting sick.
• Cough or sneeze into your folded elbow.
Paul A. Liebow, M.D., FACEP
Bucksport
