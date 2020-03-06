I have a somewhat contrarian view about the usefulness of masks to prevent coronavirus infection. After being immunosuppressed by diabetes and a heart transplant, I have developed the following approach:

• Wash your hands frequently and compulsively!

• Wear a mask when you go out but know it will not protect you from airborne viruses and germs!

• Expect the mask to only prevent you from habitually touching your own face.

• Practice social distancing – at all times.

• Pinch yourself hard every time you touch your face, all day long!

• Practice what I have dubbed “Kung Flu”– do everything possible with your fifth finger, back of your wrist, elbow, shoulder, butt, knees and feet – over and over! Use both wrists to open round doorknobs.

• Stay home and isolate yourself on the least suspicion that you are getting sick.

• Cough or sneeze into your folded elbow.

Paul A. Liebow, M.D., FACEP

Bucksport

