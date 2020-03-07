I like a leisurely start to my days. The night before, I straighten up the apartment and set up the coffee pot. I check my emails and texts, and respond as needed. I enjoy the peace and order of leaving nothing undone for the next day.

I wake up at 5 a.m. most mornings. One of the first things I do is retrieve the newspaper, check the headlines. I appreciate how the carrier leaves it on the front steps, instead of tossing it in the driveway; even more, I appreciate how he or she has it at my doorstep so early in the morning. It feels warm and personal that thought is given to my convenience; it adds to the leisure of the morning.

This morning I woke to rain and a heavy wind. I went to get the newspaper before it could blow away (this has happened before!).

But the carrier was one step ahead of me. I found my paper tucked carefully between the storm door and the front door. They had gotten out of their car in that wet and windy weather, to ensure both my paper and I would stay dry.

I smiled. A stranger was thinking about how to make my day go a little easier, even while I was still asleep in bed.

Please pass on my thanks!

Zoe Gaston

South Portland

