Yesterday (Feb. 27), like many folks, I received a mailing from the Clean Energy Matters group outlining the benefits of a proposed tranmission line.

One of their “facts” stated that: “The shift away from dirty fossil fuels will eliminate over three million tons of dirty emissions from our air.” This is an impressive “fact” but, by itself, it tells us nothing.

Three million tons of emissions removed: First, over how long a period? One year, 10 years or 50 years? Three million tons out of how many tons that would be emitted without the corridor? Six million, 50 million or 100 million. Figures do not lie, as long as one understands the framework in which the figures occur.

Larry Ryan

Springvale

