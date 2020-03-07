As many of us are aware, Central Maine Power (CMP) owned by Avangrid and previously Iberdrola, is so clearly in the hands of the wealthy elite far, far away. Our power outages are responded to slowly and begrudgingly putting many Mainers who rely on life-saving in-home medical devices at risk. We are sick of high bills, poor service and no real answers while they profit off of our need to keep the lights on. And it’s not like we will stop paying them anytime soon either, it’s 2020 – we all need electricity.

What if there were a way to create our own power at our price and receive better customer-focused service, too. L.D. 1646, “An Act To Restore Local Ownership and Control of Maine’s Power Delivery Systems” gives us that hope, to buy out CMP and own our power grid; to set our price, invest sensibly in solar and free us from investor-owned utilities.

I urge Mainers to look into this bill and write their legislators, as it will be heard in a few short weeks and the outcome could greatly shift our state’s future.

A statewide consumer owned utility would be a great step for Maine to take charge of our electricity, create stable power at a stable price and be in control by paying less and saving resources. I urge you to support Representative Berry and his partners on this bill, as it has Mainers’ best interests at heart and will be an intrinsic part of building a green future for generations to come.

Lynn Kovitch

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: