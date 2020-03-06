STANDISH – Karleen S. Milton – Gryskwicz, 74, died Tuesday March 3, 2020. She was born July 10, 1945 in Westbrook, a daughter of Stanley and Phyllis (Gordon) Milton.

Karleen grew up in Westbrook and was a 1963 graduate of Westbrook High School. She continued her education with a Bachelor’s degree from Farmington State Teachers College in 1967 and enjoyed a 35-year career teaching in the S.A.D. 6 Bonny Eagle School System. Karleen enjoyed many hobbies including, gardening, traveling the country with her husband on their motorcycle, times with family at camp and consuming ice cream. Karleen will be remembered as a natural conversationalist who had a love for her family.

Karleen is survived by her loving husband of 53 years David R. Gryskwicz; sons, David Gryskwicz and his wife Morgan of Standish, and Chad Gryskwicz of Standish; a brother Lewis Milton and his wife Victoria of Standish; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Zackery, Emily, Rebekah and Mikayla.

Visiting Hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Rd., Windham, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 9. Interment will be held in spring at Dow’s Corner Cemetery, Standish.

To express condolences or to participate in Karleen’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers,

gifts in Karleen’s name may be made to the:

Maine Children’s

Cancer Program

100 Campus Dr. Ste 107

Scarborough, ME 04074

