A house belonging to a member of the Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue squad was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, News Center Maine (WCSH-WLBZ) reported.

The homeowner used her portable fire radio to call for help after being awakened by smoke detectors around 1 a.m. Saturday, the TV station said.

The report said Noel Yacobian could see fire through the rear windows of her home at 189 Basin Point Road.

Fire crews from the Cundy’s Harbor Volunteer Fire Department, Orrs & Bailey Islands and the Brunswick Fire Department had to deal with strong winds blowing across a nearby cove. One firefighter sprained his ankle after falling into the basement and was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick as a precaution, the station said.

The blaze left the house essentially destroyed, and officials said they hadn’t determined the cause of the fire as of Saturday afternoon.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: