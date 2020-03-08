A Lewiston man died Saturday evening in a snowmobile crash in northern Somerset County, game wardens said Sunday.

Shawn Chamberlain, 38, was driving along ITS 88 in Taunton & Raynham Academy Grant around 5 p.m. Saturday when he lost control in a turn and struck a tree.

His riding partner quickly began CPR and flagged down a passing vehicle whose occupant called 911.

Game wardens and emergency medical workers arrived at the scene soon after and continued CPR, but Chamberlain was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m.

Game wardens believe that speed and alcohol contributed to the crash, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. The incident is still under investigation.

“Snowmobilers need to drive appropriately for the trail and the conditions,” Maine Game Warden Sergeant Bill Chandler said in the release. “And above all, don’t drink and ride.”

