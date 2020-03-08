BATH — Joan Bishop was sleeping just before 4 a.m. when a van crashed into her den.

The 91-year-old said she woke, put on her robe and went downstairs to find the cause. She called police to her 18 Webber Avenue home. She called out to see if anyone was hurt but there was no answer.

Bath Police Sgt. Dan Couture said when officers got to the home, the driver had left. Police are still investigating and say criminal charges could be pending. No other information was available.

“We’re working this pretty aggressively,” he said.

The cargo-style van drove far enough into the house so that the front doors were inside the house, said Bath Fire Captain Marc Wood. A contractor came to assess the damage and gave the OK to have the van pulled from the house by a tow truck.

Bishop said the driver had broken a window in the passenger side door of the van to get out and then broke a window on the street side of hour house to get out of the house.

There was a dog left in the van that was not injured.

“It was quite a bang,” she said. “The whole wall is gone and they pushed everything against the far wall and into the (guest) bedroom. If I’d been sleeping down there I wouldn’t have made it probably.”

Bishop said the hole has been covered with plastic as well as a broken door and window, making her home a little warmer.

“I got a fire going in the fireplace,” she said.

She’s lived in her house for 44 years and while people have hit the fence in her yard due to slippery road conditions, never her home. She lives near a curve where the south end of Washington Street becomes Webber Avenue and not far from the Plant Memorial Home. She believes the van was traveling fast when it hit her house, ripping a front wheel off the van and breaking the axle. Her insurance company should be coming Monday to assess the damage to the house.

Her bedroom was right above the point of impact, but it left Bishop no worse for wear.

“I’m fine,” she said Saturday afternoon “What can you do?”

