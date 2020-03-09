FALMOUTH — State Sen. Cathy Breen and state Reps. Ed Crockett, and Teresa Pierce will hold constituent office hours 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Mason-Motz Activity Center, 190 Middle Road. Stop by to get updates from the State House, ask questions and share any local concerns.
