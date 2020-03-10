NEW HIRES

Ski Maine Association has hired Dirk Gouwens as the organization’s new executive director.

Gouwens has served as eastern regional director of the US Ski Team and executive director of the New York Ski Racing Association for the past eight years. In those roles, he worked with several Maine ski areas hosting national and international level competitions. He also previously held the position as the executive director of the sister association, Ski Areas of New York.

OTELCO has hired Travis Dowd and Royce Sweet as technical support technicians in its Bangor office.

Dowd, of Orono, graduated from Porter & Chester Institute with a tech degree in computer network technology.

Sweet, of Milford, has an associate degree in business administration. He brings eight years of customer service experience.

PROMOTIONS

Tony Cameron has been named chief executive officer of the Maine Tourism Association.

Cameron, of Brunswick, currently serves as director of marketing and communications, a position he has held for nearly five years. He previously served as the executive director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

Michelle Brackin has obtained her “Registered Yoga Teacher – 200” designation from the accreditation body Yoga Alliance.

Brackin, of Saco, completed the required 200 hours of yoga instructor training offered through YogaFit Worldwide. She taught yoga at a New York University and local recreation programs before recently moving to Maine.

