NEW HIRES

University Credit Union has hired Bob Williams as vice president of finance and technology. He brings more than a decade of accounting and financial management experience at several large entities, including an insurance agency, a CPA firm, a financial institution and a nonprofit community action agency.

Sonya Alyea joined the medical team at Atlantic Digestive Specialists in Somersworth, New Hampshire. She has more than two decades of experience in nursing. Most recently, she worked as a nurse practitioner at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Dambrie Garon Real Estate Experts has hired Alexandra O’Brien at its buyer agent division. She is a 2007 graduate of Smith College.

PROMOTIONS

John Doughty and Matthew McFarland were named shareholders at R. M. Davis.

Doughty, of Falmouth, is vice president and chief investment officer. He is chair of the firm’s investment committee and is responsible for its investment strategy. He specializes in energy, economics and geopolitics.

McFarland, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is vice president and portfolio manager. He has a background in investment management and private banking.

GENERAL

The Maine Heritage Policy Center announced it is changing its name to Maine Policy Institute, effective March 11.

The name change reflects the organization’s commitment to independent, nonpartisan policy analysis, educating Mainers about the impact of public policy and encouraging their participation in the policy making process.

The Maine Policy Institute will focus its efforts on conducting research and analysis that informs the public and arms lawmakers with the data and information they need to support and advance policies that expand economic freedom and individual liberty in Maine.

