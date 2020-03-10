Chef Ali Waks Adams loves the Maine food community and continues to build and nurture unique approaches to events featuring local growers, manufacturers and vendors. Since moving to Brunswick in 2014 – after 15 successful years in the Philadelphia restaurant business – she has been the executive chef at the Brunswick Inn and the Coast Bar at The Daniel Hotel (until its recent closing). Her popular Tuesday night Plat du Jour Dinners at the Brunswick Inn created a loyal and curious following for her always changing 3-course fixed-price meals.

More excitement is ahead as Waks Adams diversifies her food offerings. On March 20, beginning at 2 p.m. and until it runs out, she will offer a “Noodle Pop-up” at Dog Bar Jim, 90 Union St., Brunswick. This is a takeout event with each of three items priced at $12: Ramen Noodles with Roast Pork Belly, Buckwheat Noodles with Mushroom Confit, or Roast Pork Sandwich with Kimchi Plum Sauce.

Then, on April 4, at Turtle Rock Farm, 39 Burbank Ave., Brunswick, she will prepare and serve a five-course dinner themed “My Grandmother’s Table.” The first course includes gravlax, pickles, and chopped liver; the second features chicken soup, wild mushrooms and carmelized onions; the third, lamb, cabbage, and rice; the fourth, cheese and honey; and the fifth, halvah (sesame candy), apricots, and chocolate. , lamb, cabbage, and rice, cheese and honey, and halvah (sesame candy), apricots, and chocolate. The dinner is priced at $65 with wine available a la carte. Reservations required at [email protected]

Ali plans future cooking classes in Brunswick and is available for private dinners. Contact her at [email protected] or 917-821-4631. Many more details on her website, aliwaksadams.com.

Upcoming Food & Beverage Events

March 13

Bow Street Market Spanish Wine Tasting, 4-6 p.m., free. 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

March 15

Tao Yuan features Shanghai region in its gastronomical tour of China. Dinner is served from 4-8 p.m., with reservations required at 725-9002. The cost is $48/person and most allergies and dietary restrictions cannot be accommodated. 22 Pleasant St, Brunswick.

March 17

Bow Street Market St. Patrick’s Day Tasting, 3-5 p.m., free. 79 Bow St, Freeport, 865-6631.

March 20

Maine Beer Company, 525 US Route One, Freeport, 221-5711, releases Wolfe’s Neck IPA in both bottles and on draft. This beer honors the history and diverse ecosystem of this protected land.

March 20 and 21

On both Friday and Saturday nights, from 6-9 p.m., Tops’l Farm, 365 Bremen Road, Waldoboro, 832-1602, offers its Sugar Shack Supper, a 5-course dinner from Trillium Caterers in Belfast. Items include shaved winter salad, hot smoked salmon with maple mustard seed, Maine maple butter tarts, and more. Beer pairings for each course are from Maine Beer Company in Freeport. The cost of dinner is $95 and includes gratuity. Tickets at www.topslfarm.com/event-sugar-shack-supper.

March 21 and 22

Maine Maple Sugar Weekend – events on both Saturday and Sunday. Tastings and sugaring demonstrations throughout the state, sponsored by the Maine Maple Producers Association. Details at MaineMapleProducers.com.

April 3

Winter Graze by the Black Tie Company. Camp Hammond, 275 Main St., Yarmouth, 6-9 p.m., tickets $65/person at Eventbrite.com. Dinner includes passed hors d’oeuvres, seafood cioppino, smoked ricotta gnocchi, braised lamb, roasted vegetables, and cardamom flan.

Photo Caption: Chef Ali Waks Adams

Photo Credit: Ali Waks Adams

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: