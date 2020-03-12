WISCASSET — St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry, at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset, is open to all who are struggling from food insecurity.
With sign up from 4 p.m. and food choice time at 5 p.m., the Help Yourself Shelf strives to ease that insecurity for any who seek help. Especially in winter, more income has to be dedicated to heat and electricity, as well as other living expenses.
To that end, local stores, community groups, and individuals have given help to the pantry.
Wiscasset Congregational Church continues to partner with St. Philip’s, making it possible for the pantry to function. Lincoln County Gleaners and Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program of Brunswick, United Way of Midcoast Maine, unions at Bath Iron Works, the patrons of the Wiscasset Transfer Station bottle bin, Chewonki Foundation have all contributed to the effort..
As St. Philip’s is a nonprofit, contributions are tax deductible. Send contributions to Help Yourself Shelf, St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, 04578.
