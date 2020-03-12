Maine’s seven community colleges are extending their students’ spring break from one week to two in response to concerns about the spread of coronavirus and to make preparations for a possible transition to distance learning.

“This decision balances our commitment to creating the best possible learning environment for our students, keeping our communities healthy and safe and preparing to respond nimbly to what is clearly an evolving situation,” said system President David Daigler in a news release. “We are working diligently to continue operating as close to normal as possible.”

Three colleges – Southern Maine Community College, Kennebec Valley Community College and York County Community College – are currently on spring break this week, and will extend their student break through the week of March 16.

Central Maine Community College, which has its regular break the week of March 16, will extend it for students to include the week of March 23.

Eastern Maine Community College, Northern Maine Community College and Washington County Community College have their usual break the week of March 30 and will extend the break for students to include the week of March 23.

The announcement comes a day after the University of Maine System announced it would ask students to vacate campuses after spring break and move to online learning later this month.

K-12 school districts have stepped up precautions against the flu-like virus by canceling field trips and events and limiting visitors.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday. A pandemic is defined as an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population. More than 125,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide and more than 4,600 have died.

Before Thursday, Maine was among a handful of states still with no reported cases of the virus. State officials announced earlier Thursday, however, that an Androscoggin County woman in her 50’s is the first person in the state to test positive.

This story will be updated.

