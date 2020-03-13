Gov. Mills on Thursday announced the state’s first positive test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It’s not a reason to panic, nor is it helpful to brush off the seriousness of even one case.

Instead, it’s time to be good neighbors.

In her announcement, Mills said it is important that all Mainers take steps to limit the spread of the disease. Mostly, that means protecting one’s own health and staying out of large crowds – the governor suggested postponing all gatherings of more than 250 people.

By the time she spoke, a number of public events throughout the state had already been canceled, including Portland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. The University of Maine System on Wednesday asked students not to return after spring break, opting to complete classes by distance learning instead. High school and college games won’t be played, or will be held in front of a limited number of spectators.

To some, that may be seem like overkill for a virus that has so far caused one positive test in Maine, and which experts say will act a lot like a regular cold or flu in most of the people who contract it.

But the response is less about what the novel coronavirus can do to any one person, and more about what it can do to a population if it is underestimated. We’ve seen that the coronavirus, left unchecked, can spread exponentially. If younger and healthier residents don’t take it seriously, it makes it much more likely that the disease will reach the more vulnerable members of our communities, even if those people take special precautions.

Slowing down the spread of the disease – even just stretching out the same number of cases over a longer period of time – also keeps the health care system from being overwhelmed. There are in Maine and throughout the country a limited number of intensive care beds and ventilators. If too many people seek care at once in any one region, that capacity could be exceeded – more people would die not only from COVID-19, but also from other illnesses if proper care were not available.

Gov. Mills on Thursday announced steps to facilitate access to testing and treatment, and implored employers to be generous with paid sick leave. State government may have to do more to make sure workers can take time off if they’re sick, or to take care of their kids if schools must be closed. Tests and treatment should be denied to no one.

But right now there are things nearly every individual can do to limit the impact of the coronavirus. Wash your hands properly. Stay clear of sick people. Limit your exposure to crowds. If you’re sick, stay home and call your doctor. More information is available by calling the state’s 211 helpline, emailing [email protected] or texting your ZIP code to 898-211.

Those steps won’t eliminate the chance of catching COVID-19, but they will make it more likely that your neighbors won’t suffer. In her announcement, Mills called on the “goodness of Maine people.” For the meantime, that’s just the right prescription.

