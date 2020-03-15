WATERVILLE — The Bowdoin College women’s lacrosse team came away victorious in the final game of the 2019-20 Polar Bear sports calendar on Thursday night, defeating Colby 15-10.

With the suspension of spring sports due to Polar Bears conclude their year with a record of 3-1.

Bowdoin bounced back from an early 4-1 deficit to close the opening half on a 7-2 run, sparked by three goals from Kara Finnerty, to take an 8-6 edge at the break. Gloria Zhao, Morgan Pinado and Fiona Bundy scored three straight to open the second half, giving the Polar Bears an 11-6 lead with 20 minutes to play.

Colby closed to within 12-10 with 7:20 to play, but Bowdoin sealed the win with three straight goals to end it, two coming off the stick of Finnerty.

In her final collegiate game, Finnerty set a school record with 11 ground balls to go with seven draw controls, five goals and an assists. Kate McAloon and Bundy had three goals each.

Aaliyah Biondo made 12 saves in the victory.

Men’s lacrosse

BRUNSWICK — The Polar Bears jumped to an early lead and dispatched Babson, 14-9, on Wednesday evening at Whittier Field.

Bowdoin earned its lone win to finish the season with 1-2 record, while the Beavers fell to 0-3.

Donal Mullane got the Polar Bears going with a pair of first-quarter goals as the hosts sprinted to an early 5-1 lead in the first 15 minutes of play.

Babson trimmed the lead to 5-3 midway through the second quarter, but the Polar Bears closed the half on a 3-1 run, getting a Reed Baker goal with 25 seconds left in the half to take an 8-4 edge at intermission. Tom Schofield and Chi Chi Price scored in the first 4:42 of the third quarter, again trimming Bowdoin’s lead to two, 8-6.

The Polar Bears responded with three straight goals from Zach Chandler, Sam Langan and Chris Fowler to take a commanding 11-6 advantage.

Babson rolled off three goals in a span of 2:55 overlapping the third and fourth quarters to slice Bowdoin’s advantage to just two goals, 11-9, with 13:45 to go.

Bowdoin stemmed the tide, however, and tallied the last three goals of the game, including a pair of man-up scores from Fowler and Chandler, to close out the 14-9 win.

