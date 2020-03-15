I teach English to immigrant adults at Portland Adult Education. As I headed to class yesterday amid the coronavirus pandemic, I thought about the resilience that my students demonstrate by overcoming many barriers to make their way in a new country.
I asked students to list their strategies for dealing with the stresses in their lives. Here are some of their responses:
• Pray.
• Walk by the ocean or some other beautiful place.
• Exercise.
• Play with children.
• Meditate.
• Watch movies.
• Notice children smiling and playing together.
One of my strategies for coping with this frightening crisis is to find small ways to help others. Recently, that has included writing to my elderly aunts and to friends who are already suffering life-threatening illnesses, trying to reassure my children, who both live in virus hot spots, and making opportunities to sing with others.
As we discussed in class, the very worst problem is feeling all alone. More than ever, this is the time to reach out to those in our community and face fear together.
Shoshana Hoose
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Alan Alda would like your attention
-
Restaurant reviews
Dine Out Maine: Spain’s Basque country touches down on Washington Avenue
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: What can Maine cooks in 1820 teach us about cooking today?
-
Food
Bicentennial bites, books and booze
-
Outdoors
In Maine’s 200 years, man’s impact has altered the animal landscape
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.