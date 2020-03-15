PORTLAND – Estelle Authier Doherty, 93 years, a resident of Portland, formerly of Kennebunk, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Birchwoods at Canco Assisted Living, Portland surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. Estelle was born in Sanford on Sept. 8, 1926, a daughter of Charles H. and Clara (Bouffard) Authier. She was a graduate of Sanford High School and the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester, Mass. After college, Estelle was employed as a town nurse for Sanford and York County, gaining substantial practical experience with a wide variety of challenges. With learned practical experience she then set out on her own to Boston, Mass. to work as a nurse for the V.A. Hospital in Jamaica Plain; it was at that time she met her husband to be, Jim Doherty. After the family moved to Maryland, she worked for the National Hebrew Home in Rockville as a nurse continuing her dedication to her chosen profession. Upon moving back to Maine, Estelle and Jim volunteered for Head Start and Meals on Wheels in and around York Country for several years to perpetuate their belief in giving back in a charitable way to the community they had become a part of. Estelle was long-time member of the Holy Parish Spirit at St Martha’s Catholic Church of Kennebunk where she volunteered at church fairs and church functions for decades. She enjoyed historical travel, braiding rugs, knitting, sewing, parenting, coffee and lively conversations with friends, long walks on the beach with Jim, and quality time and holidays with family. She was predeceased by her husband, James L. Doherty; and by two brothers, Leonard P. Authier and Charles “Kiki” Authier. Estelle is survived by her daughter, Lisa F. Brown of Durham, N.C.; two beloved grandchildren, Austin and Abaigeal Brown; her son, James M. Doherty, his wife Denise and their revered dog Lily (Estelle’s loving buddy) of Portland; her sister Germaine Jackson of Sanford; and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Estelle’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. www.bibbermemorial.com In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made to theAmerican HeartAssociation51 US Rte. 1, Suite MScarborough, ME 04074in Mrs. Doherty’s memory

