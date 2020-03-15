SCARBOROUGH – Evelyn “Vicki” Breault, 76, passed away peacefully on Feb. 29, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.Vicki was born in Biddeford on Oct. 20, 1943, the daughter of Albra and Thelma Crowley Goodwin. She attended local schools and graduated from Biddeford High School.Vicki was known for her easy manner, her welcoming smile, wonderfully even disposition and her work ethic.She was the owner of “Hattie’s”, a small restaurant on the shore of Biddeford Pool. For over 30 years it was enjoyed by locals, summer people, and hungry visitors from away. Hattie’s had a reputation for simple, home-cooked food, known especially for her pies and cakes, and for its warm hospitality. Vicki enjoyed ice-skating in her youth, golfing in her later years and dessert every day. She will be sorely missed by her beloved children, grandchildren and countless friends.She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Dana Goodwin, and her sisters, Karen Barbee and Judith Sweetser.Vicki is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Breault of Acton; a son, Charles O. Wilkins IV of Tucson, Ariz., a daughter, Harriet Marion McCarthy and her husband Kevin of Alfred; and a brother, Dr. Marshall Goodwin and his wife Diane of Scarborough; and two grandchildren, Virginia and Ian McCarthy of Alfred.The memorial service has been postponed. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main Street, Saco are entrusted with her arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory toUnion Church3 Stonecliff RoadBiddeford, Pool, ME 04006

