Shaw’s Supermarket in Scarborough was evacuated Monday after an employee reported that someone telephoned in a bomb threat.

The Payne Road store’s managers notified authorities and evacuated the store around 3:40 p.m. Police described the threat as a “vague phone statement,” Scarborough police in a news release.

Despite the lack of specifics, managers cleared the store of shoppers and employees. Management and police searched the store and grounds, but were unable to find any evidence of a bomb.

The supermarket has since reopened.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: