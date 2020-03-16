CAN MY CHILDREN STILL GET SCHOOL LUNCHES?
Nearly half of all Maine children receive free or reduced-cost meals at school. Even though schools have temporarily shut down, many districts have started food-distributions programs for students to get meals they normally would have received at school. Check your school’s website to see if they have launched a program, and where you can go to pick up meals.
FREE INTERNET SERVICE FOR STUDENTS
Charter Communications, which does business as Spectrum, said it will offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription, at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
CAN THEY SHUT OFF MY ELECTRICITY?
No. State regulators have issued an order directing all utilities that provide electricity, natural gas and water to refrain from any disconnecting customers until further notice. This applies to both residential and commercial customers who may suffer financial hardships during the virus outbreak.
HOW DO I APPLY FOR A SMALL BUSINESS LOAN?
On Sunday, Gov. Janet Mills announced she had asked the federal Small Business Administration to make disaster loans available to businesses impacted by coronavirus, and on Monday it granted that request. The SBA’s website provides more details: sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19
