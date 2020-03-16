While Curtis Memorial Library is closed through March 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services are still being offered.
Patrons can access e-books using Cloud Library and magazines using Flipster.
The reference desk will still be taking questions over the phone for those who call 725-5242, ext. 2. The library will be checking the messages and returning calls throughout the day.
The library’s free wifi can be accessed around the perimeter of the building in areas near Middle Street, Pleasant Street or the Union Street parking lot closest to the library. No password is needed.
While the book drops are closed, patrons are asked to hold onto borrowed materials until further notice. There will be no fines or late fees.
Visit www.curtislibrary.com for more information, or find the library on Facebook and Instagram.
