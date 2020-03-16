In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Mid Coast–Parkview Health has implemented temporary restrictions to its visitors policy.

“We recognize the valuable role that family members and visitors play in the healthcare environment and appreciate that these restrictions may cause challenges for some patients and their families,” said Lois Skillings, president of Mid Coast–Parkview Health, in a news release. “Our priority is to do our part to stop the spread of this virus and care for our patients as safely as possible.”

Under the new guidelines:

Visitation hours at Mid Coast Hospital are now limited to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

There will be a limit of one visitor per patient for both hospital and outpatient care. This includes all visits to the hospital, medical practices, and Walk-In Clinic.

Because children can carry COVID-19 without showing symptoms, no visitor under the age of 18 will be permitted.

Maternity patients will be allowed one support person with them on the maternity unit for the duration of their labor and postpartum stay.

No visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Department or Emergency Department waiting area.

No visitors will be permitted at Mid Coast Senior Health.

Limited exceptions to these policies may be made, such as for pediatric patients, patients with dementia, and palliative care.

All visitors will be screened upon entering Mid Coast–Parkview Health facilities. Visitors will be asked a series of screening questions, including whether they have a fever, a new cough in the last 14 days, shortness of breath, a sore throat or a runny nose. Individuals will also be asked if they have been in close proximity to someone who is currently sick with COVID-19 or any other respiratory illness within the past 14 days. Sick individuals may be asked to leave or be re-directed to an appropriate point of care.

All Mid Coast Hospital facilities are suspending the use of conference and community spaces by the public, as well as volunteer services. Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness education sessions, exercise programs and support groups have been postponed.

