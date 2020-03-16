FREEPORT — L.L. Bean announced Monday that it is closing all its retail stores Monday evening.

The stores will be closed by midnight until March 29.

This will be the fifth time that L.L. Bean is closing its flagship store in Freeport. It is the first time it will be closed for more than 24 hours, according to an L.L. Bean statement.

The company says it plans to continue pay and benefits for all year-round employees affected by the retail closure.

The company will continue to take online and phone orders while implementing social distancing measures for its warehouse workers. Corporate employees are working remotely.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: