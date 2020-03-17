BRUNSWICK — To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Brunswick-based Mid Coast-Parkview Health is limiting who enters its facilities, screening for symptoms of the respiratory illness and, in some cases, providing testing for patients in their car.

As of noon Tuesday there were 23 confirmed cases and nine presumptive cases of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus in Maine. Most of the confirmed cases are in Cumberland County.

Mid Coast Hospital announced Tuesday it is suspending elective procedures and non-urgent office visits. Those cancellations are expected to take place by the end of the day Friday. Patients should await notice from the hospital instead of calling for updates.

The hospital is limiting visitation hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and limiting visitors to one per patient at the hospital and outpatient care, including the medical practices and walk-in clinic. Maternity patients are allowed one person to stay with them in the maternity unit during their stay.

No visitors are allowed in the hospital’s emergency department or the waiting area in the emergency department. Nor are any visitors allowed at Mid Coast Senior Health and no children under the age of 18 are allowed in any of its facilities because they can carry the virus without showing any symptoms.

Patients experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath are asked to call their primary care provider before coming to the practice, walk-in clinic or emergency department, according to hospital spokeswoman Judy Kelsh.

Patients visiting any Mid Coast-Parkview Health facilities will all be screened for the respiratory illness potentially caused by coronavirus.

“Whether by phone or in person, we will ask screening questions about the patient’s symptoms and travel history in line with the CDC guidelines,” Kelsh said. “If patients are screened as potentially positive, their provider will work with our central team to send them to a dedicated testing site where patients are tested in their vehicles.”

Kelsh said testing at these sites requires a doctor’s order and is designed to eliminate people coming into the facilities and potentially infecting others.

“We have been testing both patients at Mid Coast Hospital and at our outpatient testing site,” she said, and referred to the Maine CDC for the number of tests performed.

Those with mild symptoms don’t meet CDC guidelines for testing and can be quarantined at home.

Kelsh said it is very important that these protocols are followed.

“Our biggest challenge is the rate at which the situation is evolving,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “We are working diligently to ensure that we are prepared and responding quickly to the needs of our patients and the community.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: