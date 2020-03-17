Mark Eric McDaniel 1957 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Mark Eric McDaniel, 62, died at his home Thursday March 12, 2020. He was born Dec. 21, 1957 in Brunswick a son of George H, and Dolores A. Cady McDaniel. He attended Brunswick High School, later earning his GED. Following his service in the US Army, he completed HVAC School and later worked for Lucas Tree, Portland. Most recently he had been employed as a cook for Litchfield’s Bar & Grill, Wells and Danton’s Restaurant, Old Orchard. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 35, South Portland. He was a practical joker all of his life, constantly entertaining his family in pranks and his sense of humor. He enjoyed cooking at home and enjoyed teaching family his secret recipes. He also had a way with cars and was an excellent mechanic. In his down time he enjoyed watching crime shows and Judge Judy, The Deadliest Catch, and even The Big Bang Theory. Most of all, he treasured his time with his grandson, Tyler. He is predeceased by his parents; and a nephew, Michael Marshall. He is survived by his daughter, Evelyn “Samantha” Gerry and her fiancé Clifton E. Wingfield of Kennebunk; a brother, George R. McDaniel of Topsham, two sisters, Maureen Gavett and husband Charles of South Portland, Paula Carson of Topsham; a grandson Tyler Bussell of Kennebunk; seven nieces, three nephews. A graveside service in Varney Cemetery, Brunswick with military honors will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

