BRUNSWICK – Bowdoin College senior Kara Finnerty has been named the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Association Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

In her final career game for Bowdoin, Finnerty was outstanding in a 15-10 victory at Colby last Thursday night. She tied her career high with five goals, sparking an 8-0 Polar Bear run midway through the game, and also dished out an assist in the win. She totaled seven draw controls in the contest and set a new school record with 11 ground balls.

Finnerty finishes a phenomenal career with 75 goals and 60 assists in 58 contests, racking up 209 draw controls, 92 ground balls and 57 caused turnovers. Bowdoin concluded its season with a record of 3-1, following the cancellation of the spring season due to COVID-19.

